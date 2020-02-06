  • 2020 Honda Civic Type R
The Honda Civic Type R gets a few updates for the 2020 model year.

Not the least of which is this striking color, called boost blue.

The Type R's excellent wheels carry over.

Power still comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine with 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

A six-speed manual transmission is the only one offered, thank goodness.

The rear bumper gets small tweaks that bring the Type R in line with the rest of the 2020 Civic range.

The Type R still has that big ol' wing on the back.

The Honda Sensing suite of safety systems is also standard.

The 2020 Civic Type R officially debuts at the Chicago Auto Show.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this fast Civic.

Now Reading

2020 Honda Civic Type R: A little goes a long way

Up Next

2021 Chevy Equinox brings slicker looks to Chicago

