2020 Honda Civic Type R: A little goes a long way

The Honda Civic Type R gets a few updates for the 2020 model year.
Not the least of which is this striking color, called boost blue.
The Type R's excellent wheels carry over.
Power still comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine with 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
A six-speed manual transmission is the only one offered, thank goodness.
The rear bumper gets small tweaks that bring the Type R in line with the rest of the 2020 Civic range.
The Type R still has that big ol' wing on the back.
The Honda Sensing suite of safety systems is also standard.
The 2020 Civic Type R officially debuts at the Chicago Auto Show.
