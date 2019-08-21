2020 Honda Civic Si piles on the value

  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan

Honda announced Wednesday that all 2020 Civic Si models will come standard with LED headlights -- the same ones you'll find on the top-shelf Civic Touring models. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
1
of 32

They offer real benefits in nighttime visibility compared to the outgoing Si's halogen lamps. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
2
of 32

Plus, they look great, and nicely blend into the slightly revised front fascia Honda first debuted on the 2019 Civic coupe and sedan.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
3
of 32

The 2020 Civic Si also gets a nice upgrade in driver-assistance tech, as the Honda Sensing suite of safety features is now standard.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
4
of 32

Like on other models, Honda Sensing includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, road-departure mitigation and lane-departure warning.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
5
of 32

The Civic Si also comes with Honda's LaneWatch tech, which projects a camera feed of your passenger-side blind spot onto the infotainment screen when you turn on the right turn signal.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
6
of 32

Both the 2020 Si Coupe and Si Sedan will start at $25,000, not including $930 for destination -- a $700 increase over the 2019 models.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
7
of 32

The only factory option is a summer tire upgrade, for $200 more.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
8
of 32

Look for the 2020 Civic Si to hit Honda dealers in early September.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
9
of 32

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Honda Civic Si.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
10
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
11
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
12
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
13
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
14
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
15
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
16
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
17
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
18
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
19
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
20
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
21
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
22
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
23
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
24
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
25
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
26
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
27
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
28
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
29
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
30
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
31
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
32
of 32
Now Reading

2020 Honda Civic Si piles on the value

Up Next

2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

Latest Stories

Waymo shares its treasure chest of self-driving car data

Waymo shares its treasure chest of self-driving car data

by
2020 Honda Civic Si gets a big tech upgrade for only $700 more

2020 Honda Civic Si gets a big tech upgrade for only $700 more

by
How the Type S concept will shape Acura's future

How the Type S concept will shape Acura's future

by
5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra

1:54
Checking the tech in the 2020 Toyota Supra

Checking the tech in the 2020 Toyota Supra

1:48