2020 Honda Civic Si piles on the value

Honda announced Wednesday that all 2020 Civic Si models will come standard with LED headlights -- the same ones you'll find on the top-shelf Civic Touring models.
They offer real benefits in nighttime visibility compared to the outgoing Si's halogen lamps.
Plus, they look great, and nicely blend into the slightly revised front fascia Honda first debuted on the 2019 Civic coupe and sedan.
The 2020 Civic Si also gets a nice upgrade in driver-assistance tech, as the Honda Sensing suite of safety features is now standard.
Like on other models, Honda Sensing includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, road-departure mitigation and lane-departure warning.
The Civic Si also comes with Honda's LaneWatch tech, which projects a camera feed of your passenger-side blind spot onto the infotainment screen when you turn on the right turn signal.
Both the 2020 Si Coupe and Si Sedan will start at $25,000, not including $930 for destination -- a $700 increase over the 2019 models.
The only factory option is a summer tire upgrade, for $200 more.
Look for the 2020 Civic Si to hit Honda dealers in early September.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Honda Civic Si.