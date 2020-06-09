The Honda Civic hatchback is a great, if weird-looking, vehicle

The Honda Civic hatchback is an excellent small car.
There's little to complain about in here.
That roofline is so weird. Why does the Civic have to look like this?
There's plenty of space in the cargo hold, though not quite as much as in a Volkswagen Golf.
A turbocharged, 1.5-liter engine resides under the Civic hatchback's hood, delivering 180 horsepower in the Sport Touring model.
This is the range-topping version offered by Honda.
That engine is smooth and gives this car plenty of giddy-up, though it's not rocket-ship-fast.
This example is fitted with a continuously variable transmission, though a six-speed stick is also offered.
There's ample room in the Civic's backseat.
For more photos of the 2020 Honda Civic hatchback, keep going through this gallery.