2020 Honda Accord keeps it simple

Few things in life are as immutable as the existence of the Honda Accord.
This stalwart of the midsize sedan segment has been picking up awards for decades, and before a time when crossovers ruled the land, the Accord was arguably Honda's most important car.
The sedan entered its 10th generation in the 2018 model year, with very few updates for 2019, save for some pricing adjustments.
As luck would have it, that's the case once again for 2020.
The 2020 Honda Accord is available with one of two engines.
The base is a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque, while the uprated unit is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 that makes 252 hp and 273 lb-ft.
A continuously variable transmission is standard on the 1.5-liter, and a 10-speed automatic is standard on the 2.0-liter, but a six-speed manual is available on both engines when the Sport trim is selected.
LX, EX and EX-L trims with the 1.5-liter engine are Honda's most efficient non-hybrid Accords, achieving an EPA-estimated 30 miles per gallon city and 38 mpg highway.
The Sport trim drops to 29 mpg city and 35 mpg highway with the CVT, while the six-speed manual is even lower, at 26 mpg city.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Honda Accord.