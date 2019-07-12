2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire shows us the way forward

  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire

This is the 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Caption:Photo:Harley-Davidson
1
of 30

It's a distinctive looking bike but there's a good reason for it.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Harley-Davidson
2
of 30

This is the first electric Harley, and it hits dealerships this September.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Harley-Davidson
3
of 30

Yes, inside that plastic tank is nothing but electrons, enough to give it over 140 miles of range.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
of 30

The front brakes are quality Brembo units.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
5
of 30

Showa suspension keeps things moving smoothly.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
of 30

The details are immaculate, as you'd expect given the price.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
7
of 30

Fast DC charging means you get a full charge in just an hour!

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
8
of 30

This is the electric motor, which Harley designed specifically to be a showpiece.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
9
of 30

The LiveWire's quite a bike, but then they're charging quite a lot for it. $29,799 and it can be yours.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Harley-Davidson
10
of 30

Click or scroll through for more of the 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
11
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
12
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
13
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
14
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
15
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
16
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
17
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
18
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
19
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
20
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
21
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Harley-Davidson
22
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
23
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
24
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
25
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
26
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
27
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
28
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
29
of 30

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
30
of 30
Now Reading

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire shows us the way forward

Up Next

The Lego Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is one of its most realistic sets yet

Latest Stories

Check out the new widescreen Android Auto interface in the 2020 Lexus RX

Check out the new widescreen Android Auto interface in the 2020 Lexus RX

by
Velodyne lidar helps Idriverplus autonomous vehicles clean up the streets

Velodyne lidar helps Idriverplus autonomous vehicles clean up the streets

by
Chevy teases midengine C8 Corvette by showing off its steering wheel

Chevy teases midengine C8 Corvette by showing off its steering wheel

by
2019 Ford Ranger recalled for improperly assembled seatbelts

2019 Ford Ranger recalled for improperly assembled seatbelts

by
NEVS and AutoX want robotaxis littering the European landscape by the end of 2020

NEVS and AutoX want robotaxis littering the European landscape by the end of 2020

by