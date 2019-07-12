2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire shows us the way forward

By make and model
This is the 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire!
It's a distinctive looking bike but there's a good reason for it.
This is the first electric Harley, and it hits dealerships this September.
Yes, inside that plastic tank is nothing but electrons, enough to give it over 140 miles of range.
The front brakes are quality Brembo units.
Showa suspension keeps things moving smoothly.
The details are immaculate, as you'd expect given the price.
Fast DC charging means you get a full charge in just an hour!
This is the electric motor, which Harley designed specifically to be a showpiece.
The LiveWire's quite a bike, but then they're charging quite a lot for it. $29,799 and it can be yours.
