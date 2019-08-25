2020 GMC Sierra HD: The big boy

The 2020 GMC Sierra HD has a bunch of features that make towing easier and less stressful.
When equipped with the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, the Sierra HD can tow up to 35,500 pounds.
The Transparent Trailer rear camera makes your trailer virtually invisible. How cool is that?
The diesel engine puts out 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque.
There is a 6.6-liter V8 gas option as well, pushing out 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque.
The gas engine can tow a maximum of 17,400 pounds.
A new, rugged AT4 trim includes an off-road mode and all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels.
Up to eight cameras provide 15 different views around the truck and trailer.
The MultiPro tailgate can be configured six different ways.
The 2020 GMC Sierra HD starts at $40,000 for a base trim plus $1,595 destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.
2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali