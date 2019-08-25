2020 GMC Sierra HD: The big boy

  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020-gmc-sierra-040
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD
  • 2020 GMC Sierra HD

The 2020 GMC Sierra HD has a bunch of features that make towing easier and less stressful.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
1
of 54

When equipped with the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, the Sierra HD can tow up to 35,500 pounds.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2
of 54

The Transparent Trailer rear camera makes your trailer virtually invisible. How cool is that?

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
3
of 54

The diesel engine puts out 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 54

There is a 6.6-liter V8 gas option as well, pushing out 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 54

The gas engine can tow a maximum of 17,400 pounds.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
6
of 54

A new, rugged AT4 trim includes an off-road mode and all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels. 

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
7
of 54

Up to eight cameras provide 15 different views around the truck and trailer.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
8
of 54

The MultiPro tailgate can be configured six different ways.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
9
of 54

The 2020 GMC Sierra HD starts at $40,000 for a base trim plus $1,595 destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
10
of 54

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:GMC
11
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
12
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
13
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
14
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
15
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
16
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
17
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
18
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
19
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
20
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
21
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
22
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
23
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
24
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
25
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
26
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
27
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
28
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
29
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
30
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
31
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
32
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
33
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
34
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
35
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
36
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
37
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
38
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
39
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
40
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
41
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
42
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
43
of 54

2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
44
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
45
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
46
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
47
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
48
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
49
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
50
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
51
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
52
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
53
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
54
of 54
Now Reading

2020 GMC Sierra HD: The big boy

Up Next

The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 capably handles mild off-roading challenges

Latest Stories

Five things you need to know about the 2020 Volvo XC90

Five things you need to know about the 2020 Volvo XC90

2:52
Why are you still driving without a dash cam?

Why are you still driving without a dash cam?

by
2020 Lincoln Aviator, Audi RS6 Avant, updated Civic Si and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Lincoln Aviator, Audi RS6 Avant, updated Civic Si and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
5 things you probably didn't know about John DeLorean and his car company

5 things you probably didn't know about John DeLorean and his car company

by
Citroen let us drive the Ami and 1919 concept cars

Citroen let us drive the Ami and 1919 concept cars

15:58