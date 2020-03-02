At least the 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 looks rugged

The 2020 GMC Acadia looks nice in AT4 trim, dressed up with a dark-chrome grille.
While not the segment's best interior, there's little to complain about in here.
Ground clearance measures a rather shy 7.2 inches, even in off-road-focused AT4 trim.
This is a 3.6-liter V6 that delivers 310 horsepower.
AT4 models come standard with 17-inch wheels.
The Acadia's back seat is large and has a flat floor, good news for whoever gets stuck riding in the middle position.
USB type-C ports help you keep the latest devices fully charged.
The Acadia's gauges are clean and easy to read.
