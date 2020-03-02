At least the 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 looks rugged

  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4
  • 2020 GMC Acadia AT4

The 2020 GMC Acadia looks nice in AT4 trim, dressed up with a dark-chrome grille.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 57

While not the segment's best interior, there's little to complain about in here.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 57

Ground clearance measures a rather shy 7.2 inches, even in off-road-focused AT4 trim.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 57

This is a 3.6-liter V6 that delivers 310 horsepower.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 57

AT4 models come standard with 17-inch wheels.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 57

What do you think of the front end?

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 57

The Acadia's back seat is large and has a flat floor, good news for whoever gets stuck riding in the middle position. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 57

USB type-C ports help you keep the latest devices fully charged.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 57

The Acadia's gauges are clean and easy to read.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 57

To see more photos of the 2020 GMC Acadia AT4, keep clicking through this gallery.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
50
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
51
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
52
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
53
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
54
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
55
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
56
of 57
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
57
of 57
Now Reading

At least the 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 looks rugged

Up Next

2021 GMC Yukon gets refined Denali, rugged AT4 models

Latest Stories

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S piles on the power with 640 hp

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S piles on the power with 640 hp

by
BAC Mono enters new generation with more performance, less weight

BAC Mono enters new generation with more performance, less weight

by
Bentley Mulsanne won't get a direct successor

Bentley Mulsanne won't get a direct successor

by
McLaren 765LT is the 755-hp proof that Woking's engineers have too much free time

McLaren 765LT is the 755-hp proof that Woking's engineers have too much free time

by
The McLaren 765LT has some tricks up its sleeve

The McLaren 765LT has some tricks up its sleeve

14:15