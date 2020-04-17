2020 Genesis G90 will never be lost in the parking lot

This is the 2020 Genesis G90. It's a big, bold luxury sedan that punches above its MSRP.
Did i mention it was bold? Yeah, that nose is pretty hard to miss.
Those wheels, too, will turn heads. What do you think?
This is the new corporate face of Genesis, and it's a daring one.
Not quite Thor's Hammer, but the lights on the G90 are strong and distinctive as well.
Sadly, the interior is a little less distinctive. Maybe in the next new G90?
Still, it's plenty comfortable.
The trunk is huge, and there's a handy flip-down grocery bag holder.
If you love the look, there's a lot of value here. Not to mention included valet service.
And if you don't? Well, maybe Genesis isn't for you, then.
