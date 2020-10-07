2020 Ford Transit: The ultimate in versatility

  • 2020 Ford Transit 250 Crew
In the commercial-van segment, the Ford Transit is tough to top.

This van's interior is spacious and quite comfortable. 

The Transit is offered in three lengths and three roof heights, with two engines and two drivetrain configurations. There's a Transit for nearly every sort of customer. 

The base engine is a smooth and potent 3.5-liter V6.

That bent-six cranks out 275 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, unimpressive numbers on paper but they give the Transit plenty of performance. 

You can get one of these vans with either rear- or all-wheel drive, a boon for drivers in inclimate regions. 

Ford's speedy and simple Sync 3 infotainment system is offered in the Transit.

The crew model is new for 2020, giving customers loads of cargo space and enough seats to haul a few people, too.

There is no shortage of storage space in this van, from the dashboard to the overhead console to the door panels, there are cubbies and nooks everywhere. 

For more photos of the 2020 Ford Transit, keep clicking through this gallery.

