The 2020 Ford Ranger is good but not great

The Ford Ranger competes with rivals like the Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma and Honda Ridgeline.
This truck's interior is plain and rather unremarkable, though I enjoyed the comfortable seats.
The Ranger's only available engine is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. It delivers 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
The FX4 options package adds a number of useful off-road goodies, like upgraded shock absorbers and skid plates.
This pickup's engine is smoother than rival models' V6s and it has a lot more midrange torque.
Spray-in bed liners are highly recommended for protecting your truck's cargo box from dents, scratches and other damage.
The Ranger is a tastefully styled truck, though it breaks no new design ground.
