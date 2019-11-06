Ford Ranger RTR looks tough with its off-road gear

The aftermarket isn't short on parts for the 2020 Ford Ranger, but for those all about the one-stop-shop experience, this might do the trick.
The Ford Ranger RTR is the latest from RTR.
It comes with a host of upgrades for a bundled cost.
Better yet, certain Ford dealers will install everything right there.
Graphics, a new grille with RTR LED lights and fender flares jazz up the exterior.
Knobby Nitto tires are present, too.
The off-road-focused Ranger bundles quite a few notable goods for performance, too.
There's a Fox 2.0 suspension kit and cat-back exhaust. This leather interior is optional, however.
The package will cost $9,800 to add to almost any factory Ranger.
