Ford Ranger RTR looks tough with its off-road gear

  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR
  • Ford Ranger RTR

The aftermarket isn't short on parts for the 2020 Ford Ranger, but for those all about the one-stop-shop experience, this might do the trick.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
1
of 30

The Ford Ranger RTR is the latest from RTR.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
2
of 30

It comes with a host of upgrades for a bundled cost.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
3
of 30

Better yet, certain Ford dealers will install everything right there.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
4
of 30

Graphics, a new grille with RTR LED lights and fender flares jazz up the exterior.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
5
of 30

Knobby Nitto tires are present, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
6
of 30

The off-road-focused Ranger bundles quite a few notable goods for performance, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
7
of 30

There's a Fox 2.0 suspension kit and cat-back exhaust. This leather interior is optional, however.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
8
of 30

The package will cost $9,800 to add to almost any factory Ranger.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
9
of 30

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Ranger RTR.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
10
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
11
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
12
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
13
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
14
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
15
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
16
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
17
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
18
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
19
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
20
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
21
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
22
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
23
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
24
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
25
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
26
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
27
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
28
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
29
of 30
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:RTR
30
of 30
Now Reading

Ford Ranger RTR looks tough with its off-road gear

Up Next

Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 shows its fangs

Latest Stories

Our favorite builds of the 2019 SEMA Show

Our favorite builds of the 2019 SEMA Show

3:16
Hyundai Ioniq, Sonata Hybrid lead brand's 13-vehicle strong electrification charge

Hyundai Ioniq, Sonata Hybrid lead brand's 13-vehicle strong electrification charge

by
Toyota and China's BYD will join forces on electric cars

Toyota and China's BYD will join forces on electric cars

by
2020 Hyundai Sonata offers swanky style for less than $25,000

2020 Hyundai Sonata offers swanky style for less than $25,000

by
Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept is an electric wagon headed to production

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept is an electric wagon headed to production

by