2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 VIN 001 wears a historic shade of green

This is 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 VIN 001.
As in, the first production-spec GT500 to roll off the line.
This GT500 was painted to match a 1968 GT500 prototype.
Both cars are owned by Barrett-Jackson auction CEO Craig Jackson.
Power comes from a supercharged, 5.2-liter V8.
This bad boy makes a whopping 760 horsepower.
Jackson paid $1.1 million for this car.
But don't worry, all of the proceeds went to charity.
VIN 001 will be on display at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, from Jan. 11-19.
