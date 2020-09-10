2020 Ford Expedition Max: It's the big one

The Ford Expedition is available in two sizes, and this is the big one.
It's called the Expedition Max, and it offers maximum space.
It's 18.5 feet long!
Fold all three rows of seats and this SUV has 121 cubic feet of cargo space.
Power comes from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6.
This King Ranch tester rides on 22-inch wheels.
The Expedition Max is large and in charge.
It can tow up to 9,000 pounds.
Ford's excellent Sync 3 infotainment system is along for the ride.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Ford Expedition Max.