2020 Fiat 500X: Chic and sassy, but not much else

Fiat introduced the 500X in 2016 and ever since, it's been an uphill battle against the likes of the Honda HR-V and the Toyota C-HR.
Sure, the little sub-compact crossover is cute and somehow tough-looking, but that's about all it's got going for it.
The turbocharged engine delivers 117 horsepower and a punchy 210 pound-feet of torque. That best-in-class torque number means the 500X feels pretty quick off the line and can easily merge into high-speed traffic.
However, a lazy nine-speed transmission means it's tough to get all the torque to the ground when you want it.
You'd think such a tiny little car would be fun to drive, but the 500X delivers sloppy handling.
The 500X gets an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 24 miles per gallon in the city, 30 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined.
For 2020, there's a new Sport trim in addition to the usual Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus models. All-wheel drive is standard across the board.
The excellent Uconnect infotainment software is used on a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard.
A base Pop trim starts around $25,000, but the loaded tester you see here is over $35,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this adorable, but ultimately disappointing, little crossover.