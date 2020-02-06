Ducati's 2020 Superleggera V4 is as wild a street bike as it's ever made

  • 01-ducati-superleggera-v4-action-uc145860-mid
2020 Ducati Superleggera V4

The 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 is by far the most hardcore thing Ducati makes right now that you can ride on the street.

Read the article
Photo:Ducati
1
of 65

It takes the formula set by the already bananas Panigale V4 and then removes a bunch of weight.

Read the article
Photo:Ducati
2
of 65

But of course, this being Ducati, it also added power.

Read the article
Photo:Ducati
3
of 65

The net result is a bike that in top-spec makes 234 horsepower and weighs just 350 pounds.

Read the article
Photo:Ducati
4
of 65

Ducati is only building 500 of these bikes, each with individually numbered keys.

Read the article
Photo:Ducati
5
of 65

Buyers also get the chance to try the Panigale V4 R World Superbike, and a few lucky ones can try the Desmosedici GP20 MotoGP bike.

Read the article
Photo:Ducati
6
of 65

Of course, the Superleggera also comes with all the brilliant electronics that you've come to expect from the brand.

Read the article
Photo:Ducati
7
of 65

It even offers a track-only dash mode based on the dash of the Desmosedici GP20.

Read the article
Photo:Ducati
8
of 65

Keep clicking or swiping forward to see more mindblowing shots of the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4.

Read the article
Photo:Ducati
9
of 65
