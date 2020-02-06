Ducati's 2020 Superleggera V4 is as wild a street bike as it's ever made

The 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 is by far the most hardcore thing Ducati makes right now that you can ride on the street.
It takes the formula set by the already bananas Panigale V4 and then removes a bunch of weight.
But of course, this being Ducati, it also added power.
The net result is a bike that in top-spec makes 234 horsepower and weighs just 350 pounds.
Ducati is only building 500 of these bikes, each with individually numbered keys.
Buyers also get the chance to try the Panigale V4 R World Superbike, and a few lucky ones can try the Desmosedici GP20 MotoGP bike.
Of course, the Superleggera also comes with all the brilliant electronics that you've come to expect from the brand.
It even offers a track-only dash mode based on the dash of the Desmosedici GP20.
