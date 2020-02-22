2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S: A Ducati for all roads and no roads

  • img-7839
  • img-7838
  • img-7840
  • img-7841
  • img-7842
  • img-7843
  • img-7844
  • img-7845
  • img-7846
  • img-7847
  • img-7848
  • img-7849
  • img-7850
  • img-7851
  • img-7852
  • img-7853
  • img-7854
  • img-7855
  • img-7856
  • img-7857
  • img-7858
  • img-7859
  • img-7860
  • img-7861
  • img-7862
  • img-7863
  • img-7864
  • img-7865
  • img-7866
  • img-7867
  • img-7868

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S

Ducati's Multistrada has always been the secret weapon in the brand's lineup.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1
of 31

In its larger-displacement form, it's done everything from crossing continent to winning the Pikes Peak hill climb.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2
of 31

Now we've got a smaller Multi, with the same motor that we've seen in the Hypermotard and smaller Monsters.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
3
of 31

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a smaller motor means a lesser motorcycle, but you'd be wrong.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
4
of 31

The Multistrada 950 S is one of the best all-around motorcycles you can buy today.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
5
of 31

It's tall for good visibility, relatively narrow to allow for easy lane splitting and comfortable enough for all-day riding.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
6
of 31

It's got great brakes paired with advanced rider aids to make it fast and friendly in all conditions.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
7
of 31

Hell, it even has tubeless spoked wheels to make the inevitable flat tires easy to fix.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
8
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
9
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
10
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
11
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
12
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
13
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
14
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
15
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
16
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
17
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
18
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
19
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
20
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
21
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
22
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
23
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
24
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
25
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
26
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
27
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
28
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
29
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
30
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
31
of 31
Now Reading

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S: A Ducati for all roads and no roads

Up Next

2020 Honda CB650R: A little red Honda that offers up big fun

Latest Stories

Real-life Gran Turismo, Tesla Model Y range and more: Roadshow's week in review

Real-life Gran Turismo, Tesla Model Y range and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S first ride: A Duc for all seasons

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S first ride: A Duc for all seasons

by
2020 Honda Ridgeline: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

2020 Honda Ridgeline: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

by
The best dashcams in 2020

The best dashcams in 2020

by
Czinger 21C comes with 1,250 hp and Tesla Roadster-rivaling acceleration

Czinger 21C comes with 1,250 hp and Tesla Roadster-rivaling acceleration

by