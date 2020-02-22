2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S: A Ducati for all roads and no roads

Ducati's Multistrada has always been the secret weapon in the brand's lineup.
In its larger-displacement form, it's done everything from crossing continent to winning the Pikes Peak hill climb.
Now we've got a smaller Multi, with the same motor that we've seen in the Hypermotard and smaller Monsters.
You'd be forgiven for thinking that a smaller motor means a lesser motorcycle, but you'd be wrong.
The Multistrada 950 S is one of the best all-around motorcycles you can buy today.
It's tall for good visibility, relatively narrow to allow for easy lane splitting and comfortable enough for all-day riding.
It's got great brakes paired with advanced rider aids to make it fast and friendly in all conditions.
Hell, it even has tubeless spoked wheels to make the inevitable flat tires easy to fix.