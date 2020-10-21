2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody: Sharper looks and handling

For 2020, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat receives the Widebody treatment.
Compared to a standard Charger body, the Widebody package widens the sedan by 3.5 inches and gains new fascias, side sills and rear spoiler.
The wider bodywork enabled the Hellcat to be fitted with wider 305/35ZR20 tires.
With the bigger tires, engineers had to retune the three-mode Bilstein adaptive damper system. In addition, the front springs were stiffened and larger antiroll bars were added.
To improve handling further, a new multi-mode electric power steering system was installed in place of the previous full-hydraulic setup.
With the chassis revisions and meatier rubber, Dodge says the Hellcat Widebody is capable of pulling .96 g on the skidpad.
The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 is unchanged pumping out 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.
Routing power to the Hellcat's rear wheels is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Dodge says the Hellcat Widebody is capable of hitting 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and completing the quarter miles in 10.96 seconds.
The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody begins at $73,590, which includes $1,495 for destination and a $2,100 gas guzzler tax.