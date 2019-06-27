2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody: More body and grip

  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-1
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-2
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-3
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-4
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-5
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-6
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-7
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-8
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-9
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-10
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-11
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-12
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-13
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-14
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-15
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-16
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-17
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-18
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-19
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-20
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-21
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-22
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-23
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-24
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-25
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-26
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-27
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-28
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-29
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-30
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-31
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-32
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-33
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-34
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-35
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-36
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-37
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-38
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-39
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-40
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-41
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-42
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-43
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-44
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-45
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-46
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-47
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-48
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-49
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-50
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-51
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-52
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-53
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-54
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-55
  • 2020-dodge-charger-scat-pack-widebody-56

The Widebody makeover consists of redesigned fascias, integrated fender flares, side sills and rear spoiler.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Dodge
1
of 56

Compared to the normal Charger sedan body, the Widebody adds 3.5 inches of width.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
2
of 56

Besides yielding a more in-your-face appearance, the wider sheetmetal allows for the installation of wider wheels and tires.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
3
of 56

With the new wheel and tire package, the suspension needs to be retuned.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
4
of 56

Revised dampers, stiffer front springs and larger antiroll bars make up the suspension revisions.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
5
of 56

With the wider Pirelli tires and suspension changes, Dodge says the Charge Scat Pack Widebody is capable of pulling .98 g on the skidpad.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
6
of 56

To improve stopping, the Scat Pack Widebody features six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo calipers clamping down on larger discs.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
7
of 56

The naturally aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the Scat Pack's hood is unchanged for Widebody duty, churning out 485 horses and 475 pound-feet of twist.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
8
of 56

Routing power to the rear wheels is an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
9
of 56

The 2020 Dodge Charge Scat Pack Widebody will be available to order beginning this fall. Delivery is slated to begin early next year.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
10
of 56

Click or scroll through for more of the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
11
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
12
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
13
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
14
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
15
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
16
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
17
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
18
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
19
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
20
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
21
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
22
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
23
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
24
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
25
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
26
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
27
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
28
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
29
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
30
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
31
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
32
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
33
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
34
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
35
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
36
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
37
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
38
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
39
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
40
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
41
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
42
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
43
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
44
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
45
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
46
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
47
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
48
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
49
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
50
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
51
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
52
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
53
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
54
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
55
of 56

Read the article
Published:Photo:Dodge
56
of 56
Now Reading

2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody: More body and grip

Up Next

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack Widebody: Angrier sedans

Latest Stories

Next-gen Aston Martin Vanquish will get a manual transmission, report says

Next-gen Aston Martin Vanquish will get a manual transmission, report says

by
Tesla pins Shanghai fire on single battery module

Tesla pins Shanghai fire on single battery module

by
Mazda and Subaru hop on Toyota’s self-driving joint venture with SoftBank

Mazda and Subaru hop on Toyota’s self-driving joint venture with SoftBank

by
The average age of cars on America's roads went up again, report says

The average age of cars on America's roads went up again, report says

by
Land Rover's new Defender was potentially leaked again

Land Rover's new Defender was potentially leaked again

by