2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody: More body and grip

The Widebody makeover consists of redesigned fascias, integrated fender flares, side sills and rear spoiler.
Compared to the normal Charger sedan body, the Widebody adds 3.5 inches of width.
Besides yielding a more in-your-face appearance, the wider sheetmetal allows for the installation of wider wheels and tires.
With the new wheel and tire package, the suspension needs to be retuned.
Revised dampers, stiffer front springs and larger antiroll bars make up the suspension revisions.
With the wider Pirelli tires and suspension changes, Dodge says the Charge Scat Pack Widebody is capable of pulling .98 g on the skidpad.
To improve stopping, the Scat Pack Widebody features six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo calipers clamping down on larger discs.
The naturally aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the Scat Pack's hood is unchanged for Widebody duty, churning out 485 horses and 475 pound-feet of twist.
Routing power to the rear wheels is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 2020 Dodge Charge Scat Pack Widebody will be available to order beginning this fall. Delivery is slated to begin early next year.
