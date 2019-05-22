2020 Chevy Silverado is all about that V8

  • 2020 Chevy Silverado
Chevrolet only just redesigned the Silverado for the 2019 model year, so for 2020, it's focusing on enriching its lineup by offering more variety and some extra tech.

Perhaps the most interesting change is the expanded availability of the optional 6.2-liter V8, which puts down 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. 

It's now offered on more than half of Silverado trims, covering Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ and High Country trims.     

It comes paired with GM's 10-speed automatic transmission, and in the right spec, it can offer up to 13,400 pounds of towing capacity.     

There's also an optional performance upgrade package that can boost output to 435 hp and 469 lb-ft, thanks to a new exhaust and intake.    

For 2020, GM has also introduced a new 3.0-liter diesel inline-6.     

Putting out 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, it's available on higher trims of the Silverado, including LT, RST, LTZ and High Country.    

Chevrolet still hasn't divulged towing or fuel economy specs for this engine yet, but we'll find out those figures before the diesel goes on sale this summer.    

GM has also seen fit to mate its 5.3-liter V8 with its 10-speed automatic.

It's standard on LT Trail Boss and available on High Country.     

Lesser trims like LT and RST make do with the same engine, but it's tied to the older eight-speed automatic.

The Silverado Custom trim has also been updated to include an available 2.7-liter turbocharged I4.    

