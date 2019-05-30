2020 Cadillac CT4-V revealed with 320 hp and available all-wheel drive

By make and model
Behold, the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V.
The CT4-V is Cadillac's entry-level performance sedan.
Power comes from a 2.7-liter turbocharged I4 engine.
The CT4-V makes an estimated 320 horsepower.
Rear-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available.
A 10-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.
GM's Super Cruise driver assistance tech is available.
The CT4-V comes with 18-inch wheels.
Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date in early 2020.
