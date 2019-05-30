2020 Cadillac CT4-V revealed with 320 hp and available all-wheel drive

  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-1
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-2
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-10
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-9
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-12
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020 Cadillac CT4-V
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-3
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-4
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-5
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-6
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-29
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-8
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-7
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-11
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-13
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-14
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-16
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-17
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-19
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-25
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-23
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-22
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-28
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-21
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-26
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-18
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-20
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-4
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-2
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-1
  • 2020-cadillac-ct4-v-3

Behold, the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Cadillac
1
of 42

The CT4-V is Cadillac's entry-level performance sedan.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Cadillac
2
of 42

Power comes from a 2.7-liter turbocharged I4 engine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Cadillac
3
of 42

The CT4-V makes an estimated 320 horsepower.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 42

Rear-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 42

A 10-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 42

GM's Super Cruise driver assistance tech is available.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 42

The CT4-V comes with 18-inch wheels.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 42

Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date in early 2020.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Cadillac
9
of 42

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Cadillac
10
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Cadillac
11
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Cadillac
12
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Cadillac
13
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Cadillac
14
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Cadillac
15
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Cadillac
16
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Cadillac
17
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
34
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
35
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
36
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
37
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
38
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
39
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
40
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
41
of 42

Read the article
Published:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
42
of 42
Now Reading

2020 Cadillac CT4-V revealed with 320 hp and available all-wheel drive

Up Next

2020 Cadillac CT5-V has 355 hp and Super Cruise tech

Latest Stories

Trump's Mexican tariff threat causes concern for car companies, report says

Trump's Mexican tariff threat causes concern for car companies, report says

by
Ram recalls 10,000 pickup trucks for fracturing driveshafts

Ram recalls 10,000 pickup trucks for fracturing driveshafts

by
Ford's got big plans for the Frankfurt show, even as others bail

Ford's got big plans for the Frankfurt show, even as others bail

by
AutoComplete: Lotus teases its new Type 130 electric hypercar

AutoComplete: Lotus teases its new Type 130 electric hypercar

1:29
Chinese-built Tesla Model 3 will be some 13% cheaper, bypassing tariffs

Chinese-built Tesla Model 3 will be some 13% cheaper, bypassing tariffs

by