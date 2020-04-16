2020 BMW X7 M50i is ready to have a blast

BMW's X7 M50i might not be a full-fat M car, but it's damn close.
The trick to all the underlying madness is a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8.
In this iteration, it produces 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 67 and 74, respectively, over the more pedestrian X7 xDrive50i.
If you don't count the mandatory destination charge, the 2020 BMW X7 M50i barely squeaks into the five-figure range with a $99,600 price tag.
If you're looking for a hulking three-row luxury SUV that has mega performance chops, your choices are pretty much restricted to the X7 M50i or the Mercedes-AMG GLS63.
The latter is far more powerful (603 hp), but it's also vastly more expensive with its $132,000 starting price.
If what you're after is some blend of performance and comfort, the 2020 BMW X7 M50i more than fits the bill.
It's plenty capable at any speed, its interior is posh and it carries the latest technological trappings that buyers are after.
If you're lucky enough to pony up the dough for one, it'll be hard not to have a blast every time you slide behind the wheel.
