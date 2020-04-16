2020 BMW X7 M50i is ready to have a blast

  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
  • 2020 BMW X7 M50i

BMW's X7 M50i might not be a full-fat M car, but it's damn close.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 36

The trick to all the underlying madness is a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 36

In this iteration, it produces 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 67 and 74, respectively, over the more pedestrian X7 xDrive50i.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 36

If you don't count the mandatory destination charge, the 2020 BMW X7 M50i barely squeaks into the five-figure range with a $99,600 price tag.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 36

If you're looking for a hulking three-row luxury SUV that has mega performance chops, your choices are pretty much restricted to the X7 M50i or the Mercedes-AMG GLS63.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 36

The latter is far more powerful (603 hp), but it's also vastly more expensive with its $132,000 starting price.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 36

If what you're after is some blend of performance and comfort, the 2020 BMW X7 M50i more than fits the bill.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 36

It's plenty capable at any speed, its interior is posh and it carries the latest technological trappings that buyers are after.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 36

If you're lucky enough to pony up the dough for one, it'll be hard not to have a blast every time you slide behind the wheel.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 36

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 BMW X7 M50i, and don't forget to read our review!

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
20
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
28
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
29
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
30
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
31
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
32
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
33
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
34
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
35
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
36
of 36
Now Reading

2020 BMW X7 M50i is ready to have a blast

Up Next

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe has grand power, grand style
Tesla Berlin will be home to fancy paint jobs

Tesla Berlin will be home to fancy paint jobs

by
Cars and Coffee at the Petersen, Radwood get an online makeover amid coronavirus

Cars and Coffee at the Petersen, Radwood get an online makeover amid coronavirus

by
Coronavirus leaves streets empty but invites speeders

Coronavirus leaves streets empty but invites speeders

by
Lexus NX trademark might hint at plug-in hybrid model to come

Lexus NX trademark might hint at plug-in hybrid model to come

by
Is the manual sport sedan dead? Cadillac doesn't think so!

Is the manual sport sedan dead? Cadillac doesn't think so!

3:33