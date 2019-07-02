BMW's 2020 X6 is faster, fancier and smarter than ever

  • 2020-bmw-x6-56681-highres
BMW's X6 has always been a hit with buyers, even if its looks have polarized many critics.

Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 42

The X6 is entering its third-generation for the 2020 model year and sports many changes.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 42

The new X6 is available in rear or all-wheel drive and with six or eight-cylinder engines.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 42

The third-gen X6 now more closely resembles the also recently-refreshed X5 SUV.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 42

Pricing for the new X6 ranges from the high $60,000s to the high $80,000s before options.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 42

The 2020 X6 also marks the first appearance of BMW's new light-up kidney grille.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 42

The top-trim M50i version makes over 500 horsepower, and should give the X6 lots of go to back up its show.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 42

The X6 gets tons of new driver safety tech, some of which is optional but includes lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise and more.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 42

The interior of the X6 can be had with a panoramic glass roof with over 15,000 illuminated dots, resembling a starry night sky.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 42

Click or scroll through for more of BMW's 2020 X6.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
11
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
12
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
13
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
14
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
15
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
16
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
17
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
18
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
19
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
20
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
21
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
22
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
23
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
24
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
25
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
26
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
27
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
28
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
29
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
30
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
31
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
32
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
33
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
34
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
35
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
36
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
37
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
38
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
39
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
40
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
41
of 42

Published:Photo:BMW
42
of 42
