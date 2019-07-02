BMW's 2020 X6 is faster, fancier and smarter than ever

By make and model
BMW's X6 has always been a hit with buyers, even if its looks have polarized many critics.
The X6 is entering its third-generation for the 2020 model year and sports many changes.
The new X6 is available in rear or all-wheel drive and with six or eight-cylinder engines.
The third-gen X6 now more closely resembles the also recently-refreshed X5 SUV.
Pricing for the new X6 ranges from the high $60,000s to the high $80,000s before options.
The 2020 X6 also marks the first appearance of BMW's new light-up kidney grille.
The top-trim M50i version makes over 500 horsepower, and should give the X6 lots of go to back up its show.
The X6 gets tons of new driver safety tech, some of which is optional but includes lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise and more.
The interior of the X6 can be had with a panoramic glass roof with over 15,000 illuminated dots, resembling a starry night sky.
Click or scroll through for more of BMW's 2020 X6.