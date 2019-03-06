The 2020 BMW X5 xDrive45e has a big battery pack for improved efficiency

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The new BMW X5 has a new, more advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain, under the xDrive45e badge.
A turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine is rated for 286 horsepower and works alongside a 112-hp electric motor, which is integrated into the car's eight-speed automatic transmission.
Total system output is 394 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque, and the X5 will sprint to 62 miles per hour in just 5.6 seconds and go on to a limited top speed of 146 mph.
In Europe, the X5 can travel the equivalent of 50 miles on electrical power on a full charge, but US-market range numbers are still unconfirmed.
All-wheel drive is standard on the X5 plug-in hybrid.
A full-digital instrument cluster is standard and provides data on battery charge and other efficiency information.
Under European testing regimens, taking into account a fully charged battery, BMW estimates an impressive combined fuel economy figure of 112 mpg. Ratings for the US market have yet to be confirmed and could be significantly different.
Compared to a regular X5, BMW says the plug-in model's battery pack reduces cargo volume by 5.3 cubic feet.
US buyers will have to wait some time for this model: It won't arrive until 2020 as a 2021 model.
