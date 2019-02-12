2020 BMW X3 and X4 get the full M treatment

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Say hello to the latest creations from BMW's M division.
The X3 M and X4 M both feature the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbo I6 engine.
In standard tune, the X3 M and X4 M produce 473 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.
In Competition spec, output is increased to 503 horsepower.
The standard models ride on 20-inch wheels.
Competition models, however, ride on 21-inch wheels.
Electronically controlled dampers are fitted to all four corners.
BMW says both crossovers will sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 4 seconds.
Production of the X3 M and X4 M kicks off in April.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M.