2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe has grand power, grand style

  • 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe
Meet BMW's latest M car, the 2020 M8 Gran Coupe.

It's one part M8 sports car, one part four-door Gran Coupe.

This one is the M8 Competition Gran Coupe, which means its 4.4-liter V8 makes 617 horsepower.

That's complemented by 553 pound-feet of torque, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The M8 Gran Coupe rides on 20-inch wheels.

LED headlights with BMW's Laserlight tech are standard.

The Gran Coupe is definitely the best-looking version of the 8 Series.

It's got a wide stance.

At 201 inches long, the Gran Coupe is 9 inches longer than a two-door BMW M8.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe.

