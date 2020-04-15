2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe has grand power, grand style

Meet BMW's latest M car, the 2020 M8 Gran Coupe.
It's one part M8 sports car, one part four-door Gran Coupe.
This one is the M8 Competition Gran Coupe, which means its 4.4-liter V8 makes 617 horsepower.
That's complemented by 553 pound-feet of torque, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The M8 Gran Coupe rides on 20-inch wheels.
LED headlights with BMW's Laserlight tech are standard.
The Gran Coupe is definitely the best-looking version of the 8 Series.
It's got a wide stance.
At 201 inches long, the Gran Coupe is 9 inches longer than a two-door BMW M8.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe.