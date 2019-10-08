2020 BMW M8 is a big coupe with big power

This big red bruiser is the 2020 BMW M8 Competition coupe.
The M8 is offered in base and Competition forms, the latter of which is a $13,000 upcharge.
All M8s use a twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive.
The M8 Competition ups the output to 617 horsepower, but keeps the same 553 pound-feet of torque.
The M8's all-wheel drive system can switch to a two-wheel drive mode, if drifting is your thing.
The base M8 starts at $133,000 in the US.
BMW will also offer the M8 in Convertible and Gran Coupe body styles.
Standard iDrive 7 tech includes an AI assistant -- just say, "Hey, BMW," and you can access a number of connected-car features.
The 2020 BMW M8 Coupe is on sale now.
