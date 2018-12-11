2020 BMW M340i xDrive Prototype on track at Algarve

  • 2020 BMW M340i xDrive
Meet the 2020 BMW M340i xDrive -- in prototype form, anyway.

Even though the M340i officially debuted at the LA Auto Show, the cars we tested were still camouflaged. 

The M340i is the more potent version of BMW's new 3 Series.

You'll be able to buy the M340i with rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive.

While the BMW 330i uses a turbocharged I4 engine, the M340i uses a more powerful, turbocharged I6.

An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties, and no manual option is available.

The M340i gets an upgraded Adaptive M suspension, as well as larger brakes.

While the 330i will compete with base versions of the Audi A4, Genesis G70 and Mercedes C-Class, the M340i will rival the Audi S4, Genesis G70 3.3T and Mercedes-AMG C43.

The M340i will go on sale in mid-2019 as a 2020 model.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW M340i.

