2020 BMW M340i debuts ahead of the LA Auto Show

The 2020 BMW M340i is the hottest version yet of BMW's seventh-generation 3 Series.
The M340i will be available in rear-wheel drive and xDrive all-wheel drive variants.
The M340i is powered by a turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine that produces 382 horsepower and 369 pound feet of torque.
M Sport suspension is standard but adaptive M suspension is available.
An electronically-controlled active locking M Sport differential comes standard on the M340i.
The M340i is available only with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There is no manual option.
BMW's new digital dash display makes an appearance in the seventh-generation 3 Series.
Large steel M Sport brakes are standard equipment on the M340i.
BMW worked to improve overall chassis stiffness by 25 percent over the F80-generation 3 Series.
The updated inline-six engine from BMW features an aluminum head and block, a twin scroll turbocharger, as well as Valvetronic and Double VANOS technology.