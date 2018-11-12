  • p90323745-highres
  • p90323746-highres
  • p90323747-highres
  • p90329415-highres
  • p90329416-highres
  • p90329417-highres
  • p90329420-highres
  • p90329421-highres
  • p90329422-highres
  • p90329423-highres

The 2020 BMW M340i is the hottest version yet of BMW's seventh-generation 3 Series.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
1
of 10

The M340i will be available in rear-wheel drive and xDrive all-wheel drive variants.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
2
of 10

The M340i is powered by a turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine that produces 382 horsepower and 369 pound feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
3
of 10

M Sport suspension is standard but adaptive M suspension is available.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
4
of 10

An electronically-controlled active locking M Sport differential comes standard on the M340i.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
5
of 10

The M340i is available only with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There is no manual option.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
6
of 10

BMW's new digital dash display makes an appearance in the seventh-generation 3 Series.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
7
of 10

Large steel M Sport brakes are standard equipment on the M340i.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
8
of 10

BMW worked to improve overall chassis stiffness by 25 percent over the F80-generation 3 Series.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
9
of 10

The updated inline-six engine from BMW features an aluminum head and block, a twin scroll turbocharger, as well as Valvetronic and Double VANOS technology.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
10
of 10
Now Reading

2020 BMW M340i debuts ahead of the LA Auto Show

Up Next

BMW's new S 1000 RR looks ready to dominate the racetrack

Latest Stories

Uber stuck between a rock and a hard place with Saudi investment

Uber stuck between a rock and a hard place with Saudi investment

by
Paradise, California nurse sacrifices his Toyota Tundra to save others from wildfire

Paradise, California nurse sacrifices his Toyota Tundra to save others from wildfire

by
Aston Martin DBX SUV kicks off testing on Welsh rally stage

Aston Martin DBX SUV kicks off testing on Welsh rally stage

by
Faraday Future will build its second car in the US, may go public in 2020

Faraday Future will build its second car in the US, may go public in 2020

by
Electrify America will put its first California EV fast charger in Torrance

Electrify America will put its first California EV fast charger in Torrance

by