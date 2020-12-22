Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 BMW M2 CS adds power, loses weight

BMW's lovely M2 is even hotter in CS guise.

2020 BMW M2 CS
1 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Here's BMW's new M2 CS.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
2 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is a more powerful, sharper version of BMW's lovely M2 Competition. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
3 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 3.0-liter turbo I6 produces 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
4 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A bunch of carbon fiber bits are found inside the cabin.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
5 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

You can get the M2 CS with a dual-clutch transmission, but the manual gearbox is the way I'd go.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
6 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

You can also get the M2 CS with gold wheels, which are a free upgrade.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
7 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The carbon fiber roof helps save weight.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
8 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

LED headlights are standard.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
9 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The iDrive infotainment system has Apple CarPlay but not Android Auto.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
10 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW M2 CS.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
11 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
12 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
13 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
14 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
15 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
16 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
17 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
18 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
19 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
20 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
21 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
22 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
23 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
24 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
25 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
26 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 BMW M2 CS
27 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid: Swanky and stylish

2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid: Swanky and stylish

35 Photos
The Ford P1 supercar is literally unreal

The Ford P1 supercar is literally unreal

16 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

38 Photos
The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practical

The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practical

55 Photos
2021 Toyota Mirai: Sharp-lookin' sedan with hydrogen power

2021 Toyota Mirai: Sharp-lookin' sedan with hydrogen power

65 Photos
Hyundai 45 EV concept throws it way back

Hyundai 45 EV concept throws it way back

50 Photos
2021 Nissan Armada is a big boy full of improvements

2021 Nissan Armada is a big boy full of improvements

34 Photos