BMW's lovely M2 is even hotter in CS guise.
Here's BMW's new M2 CS.
This is a more powerful, sharper version of BMW's lovely M2 Competition.
The 3.0-liter turbo I6 produces 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.
A bunch of carbon fiber bits are found inside the cabin.
You can get the M2 CS with a dual-clutch transmission, but the manual gearbox is the way I'd go.
You can also get the M2 CS with gold wheels, which are a free upgrade.
The carbon fiber roof helps save weight.
LED headlights are standard.
The iDrive infotainment system has Apple CarPlay but not Android Auto.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW M2 CS.
Discuss: 2020 BMW M2 CS adds power, loses weight
