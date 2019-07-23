The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe hides in plain sight

  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype
  • 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype

Underneath that colorful camouflage is BMW's new 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 32

It may have "Coupe" in the name, but this 2 Series is a four-door sedan.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 32

The 2 Series Gran Coupe uses a front-wheel-drive platform, but will only be offered with all-wheel drive in the United States.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 32

We'll get two models: 228i and M235i, both of which are powered by 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engines.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 32

In both the 228i and M235i, the engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 32

The 2 Series Gran Coupe will come standard with LED headlights and taillights.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 32

Unlike BMW's larger 4 Series Gran Coupe, the 2GC will have a traditional trunk design, rather than a liftback.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 32

BMW will present the final, production-ready 2 Series Gran Coupe at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 32

Pricing is expected to start around $35,000 for the 228i and $45,000 for the M235i.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 32

Keep scrolling for more photos of BMW's 2 Series Gran Coupe prototypes. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
11
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
12
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
13
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
14
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
15
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
16
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
17
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
18
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
19
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
20
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
21
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
22
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
23
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
24
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
25
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
26
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
27
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
28
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
29
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
30
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
31
of 32

Read the article
Published:Photo:BMW
32
of 32
Now Reading

The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe hides in plain sight

Up Next

2019 BMW R1250GS Adventure: Motorrad's largest adult son

Latest Stories

Tesla's Q2 earnings report shows a company in recovery, but still not out of the woods

Tesla's Q2 earnings report shows a company in recovery, but still not out of the woods

by
Ford's Fiesta, Focus transmission troubles attract NHTSA's attention, report says

Ford's Fiesta, Focus transmission troubles attract NHTSA's attention, report says

by
Amazon is ramping up its deliveries

Amazon is ramping up its deliveries

by
Audi Q3 Sportback SUV gets a slick-backed coif, loads of tech

Audi Q3 Sportback SUV gets a slick-backed coif, loads of tech

by
GM's Cruise Automation delays robotaxi service

GM's Cruise Automation delays robotaxi service

by