The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe hides in plain sight

Underneath that colorful camouflage is BMW's new 2 Series Gran Coupe.
It may have "Coupe" in the name, but this 2 Series is a four-door sedan.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe uses a front-wheel-drive platform, but will only be offered with all-wheel drive in the United States.
We'll get two models: 228i and M235i, both of which are powered by 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engines.
In both the 228i and M235i, the engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe will come standard with LED headlights and taillights.
Unlike BMW's larger 4 Series Gran Coupe, the 2GC will have a traditional trunk design, rather than a liftback.
BMW will present the final, production-ready 2 Series Gran Coupe at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.
Pricing is expected to start around $35,000 for the 228i and $45,000 for the M235i.
