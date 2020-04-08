2020 Bentley Flying Spur embodies modern luxury

  • 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
This is the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur.

Photo:Mike Cutler
1
of 31

It's a prestigious luxury sedan built by a storied brand on a platform shared with the Porsche Panamera. 

Photo:Mike Cutler
2
of 31

While the big car has big styling, it is somewhat toned down by the blacked-out chrome. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
3
of 31

Even the Flying B on the hood gets the dark treatment here. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
of 31

But these multifaceted headlights definitely shine, adding some much-needed bling. 

Photo:Mike Cutler
5
of 31

The styling may be refined, but the driving is superb, offering a good blend of responsive handling but the kind of refinement you need in a Bentley.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
of 31

And there's plenty of power, thanks to a 6.0-liter W12 with 626 horsepower. That's enough to get the Flying Spur to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
7
of 31

On the interior, the surroundings are plush and impeccable. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
8
of 31

And, defying expectations, the technology on offer does not disappoint.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
9
of 31

The Flying Spur is the complete package -- but it comes at a cost. The Flying Spur starts at $214,600, while this one has an as-configured price of $289,850 including a $2,725 destination charge. 

Photo:Mike Cutler
10
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler
11
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
12
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
13
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
14
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
15
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
16
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
17
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
18
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
19
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
20
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
21
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
22
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
23
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
24
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
25
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
26
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler
27
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler
28
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler
29
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler
30
of 31
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler
31
of 31
2020 Bentley Flying Spur embodies modern luxury

