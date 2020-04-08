2020 Bentley Flying Spur embodies modern luxury

This is the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur.
It's a prestigious luxury sedan built by a storied brand on a platform shared with the Porsche Panamera.
While the big car has big styling, it is somewhat toned down by the blacked-out chrome.
Even the Flying B on the hood gets the dark treatment here.
But these multifaceted headlights definitely shine, adding some much-needed bling.
The styling may be refined, but the driving is superb, offering a good blend of responsive handling but the kind of refinement you need in a Bentley.
And there's plenty of power, thanks to a 6.0-liter W12 with 626 horsepower. That's enough to get the Flying Spur to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.
On the interior, the surroundings are plush and impeccable.
And, defying expectations, the technology on offer does not disappoint.
The Flying Spur is the complete package -- but it comes at a cost. The Flying Spur starts at $214,600, while this one has an as-configured price of $289,850 including a $2,725 destination charge.