2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is has all the uber, none of the wagen

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi's A7 was already a good-looking car, but the RS variant takes it to the gym.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
1
of 79

The RS7 Sportback shares the also recently announced RS6 Avant's front end treatment, including the bezelless grille and the horizontal slats above it.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
2
of 79

According to Audi the only panels the RS7 Sportback shares with the regular A7 are the hood, roof, hatch and front doors.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
3
of 79

The RS7 is available with massive steel brakes or an even-more-massive set of carbon ceramic brakes that save an incredible 75 pounds of weight.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
4
of 79

As you'd expect, the RS7 sports a handsome, well-thought-out interior befitting its position in the brand's hierarchy.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
5
of 79

Audi's excellent Virtual Cockpit makes an appearance with a special RS-themed skin.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
6
of 79

The RS7 Sportback shares most of its mechanical bits with the RS6 wagon and that's no bad thing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
7
of 79

The RS6's potent 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with available mild-hybrid system makes a return, producing 591 hp.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
8
of 79

Also on hand are dynamic suspension, four-wheel steering and a huge assortment of advanced driver assistance features.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
9
of 79

In all, with the RS7 Sportback, you'll sacrifice some cargo-carrying ability but what you gain in style is probably worth it.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
10
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
11
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
12
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
13
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
14
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
15
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
16
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
17
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
18
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
19
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
20
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
21
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
22
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
23
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
24
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
25
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
26
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
27
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
28
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
29
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
30
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
31
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
32
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
33
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
34
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
35
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
36
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
37
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
38
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
39
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
40
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
41
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
42
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
43
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
44
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
45
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
46
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
47
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
48
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
49
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
50
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
51
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
52
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
53
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
54
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
55
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
56
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
57
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
58
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
59
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
60
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
61
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
62
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
63
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
64
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
65
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
66
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
67
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
68
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
69
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
70
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
71
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
72
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
73
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
74
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
75
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
76
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
77
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
78
of 79

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
79
of 79
