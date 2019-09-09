2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is has all the uber, none of the wagen

Audi's A7 was already a good-looking car, but the RS variant takes it to the gym.
The RS7 Sportback shares the also recently announced RS6 Avant's front end treatment, including the bezelless grille and the horizontal slats above it.
According to Audi the only panels the RS7 Sportback shares with the regular A7 are the hood, roof, hatch and front doors.
The RS7 is available with massive steel brakes or an even-more-massive set of carbon ceramic brakes that save an incredible 75 pounds of weight.
As you'd expect, the RS7 sports a handsome, well-thought-out interior befitting its position in the brand's hierarchy.
Audi's excellent Virtual Cockpit makes an appearance with a special RS-themed skin.
The RS7 Sportback shares most of its mechanical bits with the RS6 wagon and that's no bad thing.
The RS6's potent 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with available mild-hybrid system makes a return, producing 591 hp.
Also on hand are dynamic suspension, four-wheel steering and a huge assortment of advanced driver assistance features.
In all, with the RS7 Sportback, you'll sacrifice some cargo-carrying ability but what you gain in style is probably worth it.