2020 Audi RS6 Avant is the fast wagon we've been waiting for

Well, hello there, Audi RS6 Avant. Looking forward to finally seeing you on American soil.
Power comes from a twin-tubo, 4.0-liter, mild-hybrid V8.
That means there's a whopping 592 horsepower on tap, combined with 590 pound-feet of torque.
With an eight-speed automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, Audi says the RS6 Avant will hit 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.
Top speed? 190 mph. Woof.
An air suspension will automatically raise or lower the vehicle as needed.
The Quattro system can shuffle power between the front and rear axles as demanded, and this wagon even has a drift mode.
Inside, Audi's excellent MMI tech handles infotainment duties.
We don't yet have word on pricing, but expect this to cost somewhere around $100,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Audi RS6 Avant.