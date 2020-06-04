The Audi E-Tron is a stylish, high-tech EV

The Audi E-Tron is a stylish and high-tech EV.
This electric crossover can recharge quickly. It's able to go from a 5% state of charge to full in around 45 minutes when hooked to a DC fast charger.
Careful thermal management is key to this quick battery replenishment.
What do you think of the Audi E-Tron's design?
Electric-vehicle batteries are complicated pieces of engineering. The e-tron's is backed by an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty.
Do you prefer the standard E-Tron or the more rakish Sportback model?
Rapid charging is critical on long trips, less important in day-to-day driving.
The Audi E-Tron competes with rival EVs like the Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model Y.
This is certainly one of the more stylish electric vehicles available today.
