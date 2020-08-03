2020 Audi A6 Allroad goes on-road and off-road

  • 2020 Audi A6 Allroad
This good-lookin' wagon is the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad.

It's one of two ways to get the Audi A6 in a wagon body style, the other being the super-fast (and expensive) RS6 Avant.

The Allroad shares its powertrain with the standard A6 sedan: a 3.0-liter turbo V6 with 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

The Allroad's cabin is identical to the standard A6, too.

That means Audi's excellent MMI Touch Response infotainment tech is housed in the dashboard.

The Allroad looks rugged, so you might want to take it to a trail...

... But in fact, it's happiest on flat roads. Its maximum ground clearance of 7.3 inches is only available below 22 mph.

Paved roads are where this car excels. 

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad starts at $66,895, including $995 for destination. 

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad.

