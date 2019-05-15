The Audi A4 and S4 sedans get a visual refresh

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Audi A4 receives a visual refresh this year to bring its style up to date with other new Audi products.
For starters, the A4 now has a wider and flatter interpretation of Audi's Singleframe front grille design, as well as new LED headlights with multiple-element running lights.
There are 12 new paint colors, Audi says, and around back the car's taillights also now have a more modern design that matches the A6 and A7.
The updated Audi A4 launches with six different turbocharged engines in Europe, three of which will have 12-volt mild-hybrid powertrains to help save fuel.
The visual tweaks also apply to the Audi S4, which in Europe is now known as the S4 TDI.
That's because the car now uses a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 featuring and electric turbo compressor and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.
Rated for 342 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, the engine will get the S4 TDI sedan to 60 miles per hour in 4.8 seconds. This engine is also found in Europe's newest S6 and S7.
However, Audi notes that outside of Europe, S4 models will continue to use a turbocharged 3.0-liter gasoline V6. In the US, that powertrain is rated for 354 hp and 369 lb-ft, and a 0-60-mph time of 4.4 seconds.
The biggest interior change is a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system atop the dashboard.
The new Audi A4 will hit European dealers this fall. However, we'll have to wait for more specifics on the US-market model.