2020 Aston Martin Vantage looks better when it's brighter

We love the looks of the Vantage, but gosh we'd prefer a brighter color.
This is the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage!
It is a delightful-looking, engaging sports car from a brand with impeccable pedigree.
Clearly labeled right there on the nose for convenience.
Sadly you'd never know it in this color, or with this trim, which hides most of the car's detail -- like that stunning scoop out of the fender.
From a distance it's all a bit... anonymous.
But the color and trim do at least help to hide some of the more unfortunate bits of plastic around the exhaust.
Under the hood is a Mercedes-sourced 4.0 liter, turbocharged V8 that makes a healthy 503 horsepower.
And it does so with impeccable smoothness.
It makes a nice noise, too.
The Vantage is a real stunner, just make sure you pick a properly potent color.
