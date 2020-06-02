2020 Aston Martin Vantage looks better when it's brighter

We love the looks of the Vantage, but gosh we'd prefer a brighter color.

1 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage!

2 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It is a delightful-looking, engaging sports car from a brand with impeccable pedigree. 

3 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Clearly labeled right there on the nose for convenience. 

4 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Sadly you'd never know it in this color, or with this trim, which hides most of the car's detail -- like that stunning scoop out of the fender. 

5 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

From a distance it's all a bit... anonymous. 

6 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But the color and trim do at least help to hide some of the more unfortunate bits of plastic around the exhaust.

7 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Under the hood is a Mercedes-sourced 4.0 liter, turbocharged V8 that makes a healthy 503 horsepower.

8 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

And it does so with impeccable smoothness.

9 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It makes a nice noise, too.

10 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The Vantage is a real stunner, just make sure you pick a properly potent color.

11 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
12 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
13 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
14 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
15 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
16 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
17 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
18 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
19 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
20 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
21 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
