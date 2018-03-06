  • aston-martin-valkyrie-geneva-28
The AMR Pro's naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 makes in excess of 1,100 horsepower.

The Aston Martin AMR Pro uses a ton of aero tricks to achieve 2,200 lbs of downforce.

The body of the AMR Pro is made of special extra lightweight carbon fiber.

It also gets carbon fiber control arms, because why not?

The Valkyrie AMR Pro will corner at 3.0 g.

It'll hit 225 mph, given enough pavement.

It was built as a joint project between Aston Martin and Red Bull.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro is being displayed alongside the Aston Martin Red Bull F1 show car and the new Vantage GTE race car at the Geneva Motor Show.

Aston Martin is building 25 examples of the not-even-remotely-close-to-road-legal cars, all of which are sold, and customers will start receiving them in 2020.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Aston Martin's hardcore gentleman racer.

2020 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is 1,100 hp of retina-searing cool

