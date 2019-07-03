Aston Martin's DBS Superleggera Volante is a 715-hp droptop dream

By make and model
This orange beauty is Aston Martin's new DBS Superleggera Volante.
It packs all the goodness of the Superleggera coupe, but with no roof over your head.
Power comes from a 5.2-liter V12.
The Superleggera's engine makes an incredible 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.
The DBS Superleggera Volante is a bit heavier than the coupe, but it's still a total rocket.
Aston Martin estimates a 0-62 mile-per-hour sprint of 3.6 seconds.
Accelerating to 100 mph will only take 6.7 seconds.
Top speed? 211 mph -- with the top up or down.
The DBS Superleggera Volante will cost a lofty $329,100 when it goes on sale in the US.
