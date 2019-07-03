Aston Martin's DBS Superleggera Volante is a 715-hp droptop dream

  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante

This orange beauty is Aston Martin's new DBS Superleggera Volante.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
1
of 72

It packs all the goodness of the Superleggera coupe, but with no roof over your head.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
2
of 72

Power comes from a 5.2-liter V12.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
3
of 72

The Superleggera's engine makes an incredible 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
4
of 72

The DBS Superleggera Volante is a bit heavier than the coupe, but it's still a total rocket.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
5
of 72

Aston Martin estimates a 0-62 mile-per-hour sprint of 3.6 seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
6
of 72

Accelerating to 100 mph will only take 6.7 seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
7
of 72

Top speed? 211 mph -- with the top up or down.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
8
of 72

The DBS Superleggera Volante will cost a lofty $329,100 when it goes on sale in the US.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
9
of 72

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
10
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
11
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
12
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
13
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
14
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
15
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
16
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
17
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
18
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
19
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
20
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
21
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
22
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
23
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
24
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
25
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
26
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
27
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
28
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
29
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
30
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
31
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
32
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
33
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
34
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
35
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
36
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
37
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
38
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
39
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
40
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
41
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
42
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
43
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
44
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
45
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
46
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
47
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
48
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
49
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
50
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
51
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
52
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
53
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
54
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
55
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
56
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
57
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
58
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
59
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
60
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
61
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
62
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
63
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
64
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
65
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
66
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
67
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
68
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
69
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
70
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
71
of 72

Read the article
Published:Photo:Aston Martin
72
of 72
Now Reading

Aston Martin's DBS Superleggera Volante is a 715-hp droptop dream

Up Next

Good golly, Aston Martin's DB4 GT Continuation is gorgeous

Latest Stories

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 has 382 hp and a rear-wheel-drive drift mode

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 has 382 hp and a rear-wheel-drive drift mode

by
2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 review: Accessible power with a touch of hybrid

2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 review: Accessible power with a touch of hybrid

2:47
Ford GT Mk II has so much downforce it can drive upside-down

Ford GT Mk II has so much downforce it can drive upside-down

by
Pikes Peak organizers created a GoFundMe for Ducati racer Carlin Dunne

Pikes Peak organizers created a GoFundMe for Ducati racer Carlin Dunne

by
Lotus Evija electric hypercar set for a Goodwood sneak peek

Lotus Evija electric hypercar set for a Goodwood sneak peek

by