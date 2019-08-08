Acura NSX adds throwback yellow hue for 2020

  • 2020 Acura NSX
The Acura NSX rolls into 2020 with a brand-new color.

Photo:Acura
It's called Indy yellow pearl, and it looks marvelous.

Indy yellow pearl is a $1,000 option.

It pays homage to the spa yellow color offered on the 1997-2003 NSX.

Otherwise, the NSX is unchanged for 2020.

Power still comes from a twin-turbocharged V6 with three electric motors, for a combined 563 horsepower.

We love the way the Indy yellow paint contrasts with the NSX's carbon fiber bits.

The first 2020 NSX deliveries will take place in November.

The 2020 NSX starts at $157,500.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Indy yellow NSX.

