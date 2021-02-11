2020 Acura NSX shines in the snow

This thing is better than any mood-improving lamp.
This is the 2020 Acura NSX.
But not just any NSX. This one is clad in the lovely Indy Yellow Pearl color and, perhaps most importantly, it has a set of special shoes.
This set of Pirelli Sottozero 3 winter tires turns the NSX into a superb winter weapon.
Although it isn't entirely perfect.
For one thing, that nose is low. Make sure your plow person has done their thing before you head out.
Likewise, the lack of a rear wiper isn't ideal for winter conditions.
But otherwise, this thing is remarkably good in the snow.
And with all the extra carbon fiber that this one has, it looks remarkable, too.
So, if you should be lucky enough to own an NSX, don't lock it up for the winter.
This thing is too good to not take it out to play.
