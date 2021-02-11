2020 Acura NSX shines in the snow

This thing is better than any mood-improving lamp.

2020 Acura NSX
1 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is the 2020 Acura NSX.

2020 Acura NSX
2 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But not just any NSX. This one is clad in the lovely Indy Yellow Pearl color and, perhaps most importantly, it has a set of special shoes. 

2020 Acura NSX
3 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This set of Pirelli Sottozero 3 winter tires turns the NSX into a superb winter weapon. 

2020 Acura NSX
4 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Although it isn't entirely perfect.

2020 Acura NSX
5 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

For one thing, that nose is low. Make sure your plow person has done their thing before you head out.

2020 Acura NSX
6 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Likewise, the lack of a rear wiper isn't ideal for winter conditions.

2020 Acura NSX
7 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But otherwise, this thing is remarkably good in the snow.

2020 Acura NSX
8 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

And with all the extra carbon fiber that this one has, it looks remarkable, too.

2020 Acura NSX
9 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

So, if you should be lucky enough to own an NSX, don't lock it up for the winter.

2020 Acura NSX
10 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This thing is too good to not take it out to play.

2020 Acura NSX
11 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2020 Acura NSX
12 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2020 Acura NSX
13 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2020 Acura NSX
14 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2020 Acura NSX
15 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2020 Acura NSX
16 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2020 Acura NSX
17 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2020 Acura NSX
18 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2020 Acura NSX
19 of 19
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

