It can drive around on electricity alone, or its electric motors can tag-team the pavement with a turbocharged V6.
Supercars are supposed to miss the forest for the trees.
These ragged-edge cars focus so intently on high-speed performance and high-cost trimmings that they're often tough to truly utilize on a daily basis, relegating them to weekend warriors at best.
But not the 2020 Acura NSX.
This Japanese scalpel is more than ready to rumble on a backroad, but it carries a softness that gives the car more than enough pliancy to make for a quality grocery-getter, albeit one that's a bit overequipped for the task.
When a car is engineered with performance at the top of the masthead, comfort has to be put back into it.
Sometimes it requires complex components, other times it just doesn't happen very well.
But the 2020 Acura NSX does an excellent job blending daily usability and performance in a way that other supercars don't.
Does it leave a little bit of skidpad rating on the table? Sure.
But I'll be damned if you can find a more entertaining way to commute in comfort.
2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar
