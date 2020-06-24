Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar

It can drive around on electricity alone, or its electric motors can tag-team the pavement with a turbocharged V6.

1 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Supercars are supposed to miss the forest for the trees.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

These ragged-edge cars focus so intently on high-speed performance and high-cost trimmings that they're often tough to truly utilize on a daily basis, relegating them to weekend warriors at best.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
3 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But not the 2020 Acura NSX.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
4 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

This Japanese scalpel is more than ready to rumble on a backroad, but it carries a softness that gives the car more than enough pliancy to make for a quality grocery-getter, albeit one that's a bit overequipped for the task.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
5 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

When a car is engineered with performance at the top of the masthead, comfort has to be put back ­­into it. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
6 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Sometimes it requires complex components, other times it just doesn't happen very well.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
7 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But the 2020 Acura NSX does an excellent job blending daily usability and performance in a way that other supercars don't.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
8 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Does it leave a little bit of skidpad rating on the table? Sure. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
9 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But I'll be damned if you can find a more entertaining way to commute in comfort.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
10 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Acura NSX.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
11 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
12 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
13 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
14 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
15 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
16 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
17 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
18 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
19 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
20 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
21 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
22 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
23 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
24 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
25 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
26 of 26
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

5 Photos
Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

30 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

29 Photos
2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

63 Photos
2021 Toyota Supra 2.0: Turbo punch with added thrift

2021 Toyota Supra 2.0: Turbo punch with added thrift

31 Photos
2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

6 Photos