This VW Jetta is stripped down and seriously fast

This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is ready to tackle the famous Bonneville Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah.
Instead of the standard 1.4-liter engine, VW has outfitted it with a 2.0-liter turbocharged powerplant.
The company hopes to break the class record of 208.472 miles per hour.
Y'all, it has parachutes.
The suspension has been lowered and the wheels and tires are specifically made for optimal traction on the salt flats.
VW will attempt it's record-breaking run at Bonneville Speed Week, August 11-17.