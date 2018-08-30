The 2019 Volvo XC90 packs equal parts style and technology

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Volvo XC90's understated and elegant sheetmetal makes it one of our favorites in its class.
The XC90 offers a 250-horsepower T5 powertrain, a T8 plug-in hybrid option and this tester's 316-horsepower T6 engine.
With three rows of seats, the XC90 caters to people who need to carry up to seven people -- though the third row can be a little cramped.
The XC90 also features a long list of active-safety technology, including a Pilot Assist mode for highway driving.
Fuel economy with this T6 engine and its standard all-wheel drive is rated at 19 miles per gallon city and 26 mpg highway.
Cargo space is a little cramped with all three rows of seats in use.
Lowering the third and second rows of seats to free up more carrying capacity is easy.
This Volvo XC90 has an as-tested price of $70,940.
The "Thor's Hammer" LED running lights are a key Volvo design cue.
