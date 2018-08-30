The 2019 Volvo XC90 packs equal parts style and technology

  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription
  • 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription

The Volvo XC90's understated and elegant sheetmetal makes it one of our favorites in its class.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
1
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The XC90 offers a 250-horsepower T5 powertrain, a T8 plug-in hybrid option and this tester's 316-horsepower T6 engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
2
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

With three rows of seats, the XC90 caters to people who need to carry up to seven people -- though the third row can be a little cramped.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
3
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The XC90 also features a long list of active-safety technology, including a Pilot Assist mode for highway driving.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
4
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel economy with this T6 engine and its standard all-wheel drive is rated at 19 miles per gallon city and 26 mpg highway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
5
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Cargo space is a little cramped with all three rows of seats in use.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
6
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Lowering the third and second rows of seats to free up more carrying capacity is easy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
7
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

This Volvo XC90 has an as-tested price of $70,940.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
8
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The "Thor's Hammer" LED running lights are a key Volvo design cue.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
9
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Volvo XC90.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
10
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
11
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
12
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
13
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
14
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
15
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
16
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
17
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
18
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
19
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
20
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
21
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
22
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
23
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
24
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
25
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
26
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
27
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
28
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
29
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
30
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
31
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
32
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
33
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
34
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
35
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
36
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
37
of 37
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

The 2019 Volvo XC90 packs equal parts style and technology

Up Next

2019 Volvo S60 isn't just a smaller S90

Latest Stories

Two electric scooter companies, Skip and Scoot, take the win for SF permits

Two electric scooter companies, Skip and Scoot, take the win for SF permits

by
2019 Lexus RC shows off freshened face ahead of Paris debut

2019 Lexus RC shows off freshened face ahead of Paris debut

by
Autonomous cars make us sick

Autonomous cars make us sick

by
We test Track Mode on the Tesla Model 3 Performance

We test Track Mode on the Tesla Model 3 Performance

by
Testing the Tesla Model 3 Performance's new Track Mode update
5:48

Testing the Tesla Model 3 Performance's new Track Mode update

by
Apple CarPlay, Google Maps excel in J.D. Power US Tech Experience Index Study

Apple CarPlay, Google Maps excel in J.D. Power US Tech Experience Index Study

by