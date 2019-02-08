The 2019 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design sports clean, simple design

  • 2019 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design
The latest sedan from Volvo is this 2019 S60.

This particular test car is a T6 model, meaning it has standard all-wheel drive and that its 2.0-liter engine has both a turbocharger and a supercharger.

The engine produces an ample 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The S60 uses the same 9-inch, portrait-style Sensus touchscreen infotainment system as other new Volvos.

Active safety technology on this test car includes precollision braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, parking sensors, self-parking and a 360-degree camera.

Other luxury features include heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, LED lights and a color head-up display.

The wide trunk is rated at 11.0 cubic feet of storage space, and you can fold down the back seats for more carrying capacity.

The S60 will even be built in the US, at a new factory in South Carolina.

Pricing for the 2019 S60 starts at $36,795 and runs to $56,395 for a loaded T8 Inscription, before options.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Volvo S60.

