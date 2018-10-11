2019 Volvo S60: A stylish, comfy sedan with optional electric boost

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Volvo's new S60 will start trickling into dealers later this year, with full production ramping up in early 2019.
The S60 rides on the same Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform as Volvo's other 60- and 90-series cars.
Momentum, R-Design and Inscription trims are available, with three different powertrain options.
The S60 T5 uses a 2.0-liter turbo engine and makes 250 horsepower.
The S60 T6, meanwhile, uses a turbocharged and supercharged engine, and offers 316 horsepower.
Finally, the T8 Twin Engine takes the T6 powertrain and adds a large battery and electric motor for EV assist, and a total system output of 400 horsepower.
The S60's Sensus Connect infotainment system gets a nice upgrade this year, with a faster processor for improved response.
The S60 can be bought or leased through the traditional dealer method, or subscribed to via Volvo's new Care by Volvo service.
A Polestar Engineered model -- with 415 horsepower and unique dampers -- joins the S60 lineup in limited quantities.
