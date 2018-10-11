2019 Volvo S60: A stylish, comfy sedan with optional electric boost

  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60
  • 2019 Volvo S60

Volvo's new S60 will start trickling into dealers later this year, with full production ramping up in early 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
1
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The S60 rides on the same Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform as Volvo's other 60- and 90-series cars.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
2
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Momentum, R-Design and Inscription trims are available, with three different powertrain options.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
3
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The S60 T5 uses a 2.0-liter turbo engine and makes 250 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
4
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The S60 T6, meanwhile, uses a turbocharged and supercharged engine, and offers 316 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
5
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Finally, the T8 Twin Engine takes the T6 powertrain and adds a large battery and electric motor for EV assist, and a total system output of 400 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
6
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The S60's Sensus Connect infotainment system gets a nice upgrade this year, with a faster processor for improved response.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
7
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The S60 can be bought or leased through the traditional dealer method, or subscribed to via Volvo's new Care by Volvo service.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
8
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

A Polestar Engineered model -- with 415 horsepower and unique dampers -- joins the S60 lineup in limited quantities. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
9
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Volvo S60.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
10
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
11
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
12
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
13
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
14
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
15
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
16
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
17
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
18
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
19
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
20
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
21
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
22
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
23
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
24
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
25
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
26
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Volvo
27
of 27
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

2019 Volvo S60: A stylish, comfy sedan with optional electric boost

Up Next

Polestar 1: Getting closer to production reality

Latest Stories

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Living up to the brand

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Living up to the brand

6:28
RIP Morgan EV3, the electric 3-Wheeler of our dreams

RIP Morgan EV3, the electric 3-Wheeler of our dreams

by
Institute for Automated Mobility offers AV research, testing space in Arizona

Institute for Automated Mobility offers AV research, testing space in Arizona

by
The UK is ending subsidies on plug-in hybrid vehicles next month

The UK is ending subsidies on plug-in hybrid vehicles next month

by
Bollinger Motors shows off pickup version of its electric SUV

Bollinger Motors shows off pickup version of its electric SUV

by
Toyota recalls 2019 C-HR SUV because the wheels might fall off

Toyota recalls 2019 C-HR SUV because the wheels might fall off

by