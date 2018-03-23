2019 VW Touareg goes all in on cabin tech

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Touareg looks more Audi-like than ever before, with angular headlights, sharp creases on every panel and a rear-end profile that's more than a little Q7.
But it ties together with other modern VWs thanks to the integration of its headlights with the company grille.
It's a bit wider and longer than before, but aluminum helps keep the curb weight about 220 pounds lower than before.
The real meat and potatoes of the new Touareg is inside.
The Innovision Cockpit system merges the 12-inch gauge display and the top-tier, 15-inch infotainment screen.
There's a head-up display, too, in case that isn't enough screen for you.
There's a night-vision camera in the mix, in addition to a lane-keep assist system that'll work in roadwork areas, a front-facing cross-traffic assist system and four-wheel steering.
The 2019 Touareg will launch with two different diesel V6s, putting out 228 or 282 horsepower.
A 335-hp gas V6 will follow, along with a 415-hp diesel V8.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new Touareg.