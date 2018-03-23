2019 VW Touareg goes all in on cabin tech

  • 2019 Volkswagen Touareg
The Touareg looks more Audi-like than ever before, with angular headlights, sharp creases on every panel and a rear-end profile that's more than a little Q7.   

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

But it ties together with other modern VWs thanks to the integration of its headlights with the company grille.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

It's a bit wider and longer than before, but aluminum helps keep the curb weight about 220 pounds lower than before.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

The real meat and potatoes of the new Touareg is inside.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

The Innovision Cockpit system merges the 12-inch gauge display and the top-tier, 15-inch infotainment screen.     

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

There's a head-up display, too, in case that isn't enough screen for you.    

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

There's a night-vision camera in the mix, in addition to a lane-keep assist system that'll work in roadwork areas, a front-facing cross-traffic assist system and four-wheel steering.    

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

The 2019 Touareg will launch with two different diesel V6s, putting out 228 or 282 horsepower.    

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

A 335-hp gas V6 will follow, along with a 415-hp diesel V8.   

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new Touareg.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More


2019 VW Touareg goes all in on cabin tech

Published:
