2019 Volkswagen Jetta: Better, not just bigger

Meet the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. It's not much bigger than before, but after a week behind the wheel I'm convinced that it's better.
The new model has a slightly longer wheelbase, but overall the package is still fairly compact.
The new look balances timeless VW simplicity with an Audi-inspired muscularity that I really enjoyed.
Powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, the new Jetta makes less power than last year but, with 184 pound-feet of torque, around town performance is still pretty good.
Most importantly, the new Jetta's improved aerodynamics and smarter eight-speed automatic transmission bump highway fuel economy up to the 40 mph mark.
Beneath the new look is Volkswagen's new MQB platform. The more modern bones give the Jetta access to a full suite of modern driver-aid technologies.
LED headlamps are standard on our SEL Premium model, punctuating a more upscale look.
Surprisingly, trunk space is also down for 2019 -- at 14.1 cubic feet, it's nearly 2 cubic feet short of last year's model.
Check out our full review of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta for the full rundown on all of the new tech and amenities.