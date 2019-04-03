2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a bargain sport sedan

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a sporty sedan that borrows many of its performance parts from the venerable GTI hatchback.
To prevent understeer and help keep traction levels high, the GLI gets Volkswagen's trick VAQ torque-vectoring front differential, along with the company's XDS electronic diff lock.
A 35th Anniversary Edition trim wears red-trimmed 18-inch alloy wheels.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
Power goes to the front wheel through a standard six-speed manual transmission.
Drivers can opt for a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic for an extra $800.
Regardless of transmission, Volkswagen says the Jetta GLI is estimated to return 25 miles per gallon in the city, 32 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined.
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI starts at $25,995, not including $895 for destination, while a loaded Autobahn model with the dual-clutch automatic tops out around $30,000.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of this sporty little sedan.