Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Looks like Toyota's TRD Pro lineup just got a bit more awesome for 2019.
The Tacoma will come with a sinus-cleaning snorkel straight from the factory.
While the desert air intake is meant specifically to filter out dust, we're betting it also increases water-fording capability.
The Taco also gets a 1-inch lift and improved 2.5-inch Fox shocks.
No snorkel for the full-size Tundra, but it too gets 2.5-inch Fox shocks with multiple compression and rebound zones.
18-inch BBS forged-aluminum wheels are standard on the Tundra TRD Pro.
All TRD Pro vehicles have piggyback shock reservoirs in the rear, to provide extra shock oil during desert hooning.
The 4Runner SUV also gets the full complement of 2.5-inch Fox shocks.
TRD-tuned front springs give the 4Runner a 1-inch front lift.
The new TRD Pro trucks and SUV will be available in the fall of 2018. Keep scrolling for more photos.