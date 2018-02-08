  • Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Looks like Toyota's TRD Pro lineup just got a bit more awesome for 2019.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
The Tacoma will come with a sinus-cleaning snorkel straight from the factory.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
While the desert air intake is meant specifically to filter out dust, we're betting it also increases water-fording capability.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
The Taco also gets a 1-inch lift and improved 2.5-inch Fox shocks.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
No snorkel for the full-size Tundra, but it too gets 2.5-inch Fox shocks with multiple compression and rebound zones.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
18-inch BBS forged-aluminum wheels are standard on the Tundra TRD Pro.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
All TRD Pro vehicles have piggyback shock reservoirs in the rear, to provide extra shock oil during desert hooning.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
The 4Runner SUV also gets the full complement of 2.5-inch Fox shocks.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
TRD-tuned front springs give the 4Runner a 1-inch front lift.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
The new TRD Pro trucks and SUV will be available in the fall of 2018. Keep scrolling for more photos.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
